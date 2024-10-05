Dallas Loans Bichsel, Blümel and Hyry to Texas Stars

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned three players to the Texas Stars, including forwards Matěj Blümel and Arttu Hyry, and defenseman Lian Bichsel.

The Stars' AHL training camp roster now consists of 25 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Blümel, 24, was an AHL All-Star with Texas in 2023-24 and recorded 62 points (31-31=62) in 72 regular-season games. He was one of two Texas players to skate in every regular-season game and also tallied nine points (5-4=9) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. The winger became the fourth player in team history to put up 30-plus goals and 60-plus points in the same season, leading the team with 31 goals and 11 power play goals. Blümel also had one goal during a six-game NHL stint with Dallas in 2022-23.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Hyry (pronounced "HOO-ROO"), 23, begins his first pro season in North America after spending the last three seasons with Kärpät in Finland's Liiga. The forward totaled 53 points (27-26=53) in 147 games for Kärpät and appeared in eight games for Team Finland in the 2024 World Championships. Hyry scored two goals for Dallas in his first three NHL preseason games.

The Oulu, Finland native was originally undrafted before signing with Dallas on April 15.

Bichsel, 20, returns to Cedar Park where he had seven points (1-6=7) in 16 AHL games for Texas in 2023-24. He also skated in 29 regular-season games and 15 playoff contests for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, helping his team reach the league finals. Upon returning from Sweden, Bichsel appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Stars.

The Olten, Switzerland native was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas opens the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com. The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

