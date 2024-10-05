Roadrunners Score Three in the First, Hang on for 4-2 Victory Over the Henderson Silver Knights

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







HENDERSON, NV - The Roadrunners began right where they left off from Friday's 6-2 victory; with a three goal first period and 4-2 win over the Silver Knights for the two-game preseason sweep. Noel Nordh finished the preseason as the top Tucson scorer with two goals and two assists for four points. Ryan McGregor followed suit as he finished with three assists in the two games: bringing his great two-way play back to the Roadrunners after missing the second half of last season with an ankle injury. Tucson finishes the preseason with 10 total goals while allowing just three to Henderson.

The Roadrunners had a quick start the first period; with Hunter Drew scoring less than two minutes into the game at the 1:43 minute mark. The assists came from Montana Onyebuchi and Nordh as they gave Drew space to snipe it through the Henderson goaltender Akira Schmid. Tucson scored quickly after the first goal; with the second coming from Nordh after Travis Barron flicked him a loose puck with one hand while on the rush into the Silver Knights defensive zone. It was Nordh's second point in just over three minutes. The third goal of the period came for Tucson after killing off a Henderson power-play. Egor Sokolov, who was serving the penalty, raced out of the penalty box to join a Roadrunners offensive rush. Aku Raty brought the puck over the blue line and slid it towards Ryan McGregor; who then faked the forehand shot and hit Sokolov back-door for the goal.

The second period saw a goalie change from Tucson after Jaxon Stauber stopped all 14 shots he faced. Second-year Roadrunner Dylan Wells took the crease halfway through the second frame. Henderson scored quick after the goalie change from Bear Hughes on a rebound in the blue paint to cut the lead to two.

The Roadrunners held on to the lead long enough for Henderson to pull the goalie for the extra attacker; resulting in Milos Kelemen nabbing the empty net goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. The Silver Knights did score a late minute goal from Grigori Denisenko that riffled through a couple of bodies and into the top left corner of the net. However, it was not enough to overcome the deficit and the game finished as a 4-2 victory for Tucson

"It's important to understand what we're trying to get out of this; we're trying to get ourselves to an NHL potential. That's exactly what it is; we have NHL potential here in the AHL. That is why every little detail matters and it's a valuable time of the season," said Steve Potvin on the two preseason matches.

