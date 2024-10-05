Roadrunners Score Five in the Second, Defeating Henderson 6-2 in Game One of the Preseason

HENDERSON, NV - The Roadrunners began the Preseason in style with an impressive 6-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights. Tucson scored five unanswered goals in the second period after a 1-1 first frame and eventually held on for the 6-2 victory.

All but three players on the Roadrunners roster hit the score sheet. Ryan McGregor (2 assists), Noel Nordh (1 goal, 1 assist) and Brayden Tracey (2 assists) each had two points while goaltender Anson Thornton made 26 saves on 28 shots.

The Roadrunners opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Nordh after defenseman Peter DiLiberatore ripped a shot from the blue line that Nordh tipped in. The Silver Knights then responded with a power-play goal of their own at the end of the first period from Mason Morelli.

The scoring opened in the second period for Tucson. Mark Duarte got things rolling after a tic-tac-toe goal with Tracey to his right wing; setting him up for a wide-open goal. Tucson made it a 3-1 game after Miko Matikka got the puck through the Silver Knights goaltender and Julian Lutz cashed in on the loose change. The Roadrunners then scored three goals in a minute and fourteen second span from Artem Duda, Cameron Hebig and Kyle Crnkovic to make it 6-1.

Henderson scored another power-play goal from Kai Uchacz to make it a 6-2 score, but the Roadrunners held the Silver Knights off the board for the rest of the third period.

"I think we've had a good competitive training camp and we felt good coming into this one and just played our game and stuck to the basics," said forward Ryan McGregor after the 6-2 victory

