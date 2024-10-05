Moose Release Pair of Goaltenders

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released the following players from their tryout agreements:

G - Braden Holt (University of Manitoba)

G - Logan Neaton (Norfolk Admirals)

The current roster stands at 32 players including 17 forwards, 12 defencemen and three goaltenders.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2024-25 season are available now. For more information on benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/Packages.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.