Moose Release Pair of Goaltenders
October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released the following players from their tryout agreements:
G - Braden Holt (University of Manitoba)
G - Logan Neaton (Norfolk Admirals)
The current roster stands at 32 players including 17 forwards, 12 defencemen and three goaltenders.
