Kuntar's Second Period Hat-Trick Leads P-Bruins Past T-Birds

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Trevor Kuntar netted three goals in the second period to lead the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-1 in the team's final preseason contest on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tyler Pitlick recorded three assists, while Jimmy Lambert notched a goal and an assist. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots in the victory.

How It Happened 2:38 into the game, Mason Millman fired a wrist shot under the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Lambert was credited with an assist. While on a five-minute power play, Pitlick zipped a pass from the slot over to Kuntar at the right post, who redirected the puck into the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 16:45 remaining in the second period. Frederic Brunet received a secondary assist. A pass from the left corner found Greg Miereles cutting to the net, where he flipped the puck past the glove of the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 11:32 to play in the second frame. Kuntar netted his second goal of the game after a shot from the point was blocked in the slot, where he found the puck and snapped a shot glove side to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 just 12 seconds after the Thunderbirds' goal. Pitlick and Justin Bean received assists on the goal. A pretty passing play found the stick of Lambert in the low slot, who fired a snap shot past the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 8:50 left in the second period. Adam Mechura and Drew Bavaro were credited with the assists. From the left corner, John Farinacci found Kuntar above the crease, where he redirected the puck above the pads of the goaltender for this third goal of the night, extending the Providence lead to 5-1 with 2:24 to play in the second frame. Pitlick received a secondary assist.

Stats DiPietro stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. The power play went 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. Providence scored four power play goals on eight opportunities in two preseason games. The penalty kill was a perfect 9-for-9.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Laval Rocket to open the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

