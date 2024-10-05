Detroit, Grand Rapids Announce Multiple Transactions

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned forwards Alex Doucet, Amadeus Lombardi and Jakub Rychlovsky to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings also released forwards Hunter Johannes and Dominik Shine, and defenseman Josiah Didier from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.

The Griffins on Saturday assigned forwards Carson Bantle and Garbiel Seger, defenseman Chaz Reddekopp, and goaltender Jan Bednar to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday with the time to be determined in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.