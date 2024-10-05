Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday several additions to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp are available here.

Columbus loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Hunter McKown, and Owen Sillinger, defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (17) - accurate as of 10/5/24

Forwards (9)

Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger

Defensemen (5)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (3)

Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

