Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster
October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday several additions to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp are available here.
Columbus loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Hunter McKown, and Owen Sillinger, defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (17) - accurate as of 10/5/24
Forwards (9)
Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger
Defensemen (5)
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (3)
Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko
