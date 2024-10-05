Rangers Assign Brennan Othmann and Ryder Korczak to Wolf Pack

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forwards Brennan Othmann and Ryder Korczak to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 21, appeared in 67 games as a member of the Wolf Pack during his rookie North American professional season. He scored 49 points (21 g, 28 a), good for second on the club in that category.

The native of Pickering, ON, finished second on the Wolf Pack in goals and tied for ninth league-wide among rookies in that category.

Additionally, Othmann appeared in three games with the Rangers, making his NHL debut on Jan. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Othmann scored five points (1 g, 4 a) in 10 games. He was also named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

Othmann was selected in the first round, 16 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Korczak, 22, appeared in 67 games as a rookie with the Wolf Pack in 2023-24. He recorded 20 points (9 g, 11 a) in the regular season and two points (1 g, 1 a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games.

The native of Yorkton, SK, scored a career-high four points (2 g, 2 a) on Dec. 1, 2023, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Korczak was selected in the third round, 75 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

