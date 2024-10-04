Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights will play their first of two home preseason games as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey
Radio: 1230 The Game
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Oct. 5 | 1 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 11 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars
Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars
Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs. Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Silver Knights finished 3-4-0 against the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2023-24 season. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg (rostered by the Vegas Golden Knights) led the scoring against the Roadrunners last season with seven points (3G, 4A) in six games played. Rondbjerg's three-point (2G, 1A) game against Tucson on March 1, 2024 also marked his single-game high in points scored. On the current HSK roster, forward Grigori Denisenko (2G, 2A) and defenseman Dysin Mayo (0G, 4A) are tied to lead the team's scoring against Tucson.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Home Means Henderson: The Henderson Silver Knights will begin the 2024-25 season with two home-ice preseason games for the first time in franchise history. The players will look to take the momentum from their start at The Stronghold into their regular-season opener against the Texas Stars on the road.
Fresh Faces: Several Golden Knights draft picks will don the Henderson jersey for the first time ahead of the start to the regular season. Matyas Sapovaliv (Round 2, 2022), Ben Hemmerling (Round 6, 2022), Artur Cholach (Round 6, 2021), and Carl Lindbom (Round 7, 2021) are among those expected to play their first AHL preseason matchups this weekend.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven - Hartford Wolf Pack
- True North Partners with Evolv to Expedite Entry to Canada Life Centre Events - Manitoba Moose
- The Wait Is Almost Over: IceHogs Open Season Next Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Send Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Evan Nause Ready to Make Positive Impact in Year Two - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Connor McMenamin, Lou-Félix Denis to PTOs - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces the 2024-25 Coca-Cola Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Toronto Marlies
- 'I Want to Start as I Ended It Last Year' - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2024-25 Season - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabriel Szturc from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Long-Term Affiliation Extension with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Four More to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preseason Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Columbus recalls forwards Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown, defensemen Clayton and Svozil - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024
- Great Opportunity, High Expectations: General Manager Tim Speltz on the 2024-25 Season
- Nevada Donor Network Foundation & Henderson Silver Knights Present 2024 Annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament
- Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
- Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule