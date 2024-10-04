Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will play their first of two home preseason games as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 1 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 11 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs. Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights finished 3-4-0 against the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2023-24 season. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg (rostered by the Vegas Golden Knights) led the scoring against the Roadrunners last season with seven points (3G, 4A) in six games played. Rondbjerg's three-point (2G, 1A) game against Tucson on March 1, 2024 also marked his single-game high in points scored. On the current HSK roster, forward Grigori Denisenko (2G, 2A) and defenseman Dysin Mayo (0G, 4A) are tied to lead the team's scoring against Tucson.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Home Means Henderson: The Henderson Silver Knights will begin the 2024-25 season with two home-ice preseason games for the first time in franchise history. The players will look to take the momentum from their start at The Stronghold into their regular-season opener against the Texas Stars on the road.

Fresh Faces: Several Golden Knights draft picks will don the Henderson jersey for the first time ahead of the start to the regular season. Matyas Sapovaliv (Round 2, 2022), Ben Hemmerling (Round 6, 2022), Artur Cholach (Round 6, 2021), and Carl Lindbom (Round 7, 2021) are among those expected to play their first AHL preseason matchups this weekend.

