Reign Sign 4 to AHL Contracts

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have signed four players to AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season including forward Carter Savoie, defenders Parker Berge and Dru Krebs and goaltender Jacob Ingham.

In addition, the LA Kings announced they have loaned defender Cole Krygier to Ontario.

Savoie, 22, is in his third professional season after spending his first two pro years with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Savoie appeared in 63 regular season games for Bakersfield during 2023-24 and totaled 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists with a plus-8 rating before suiting up for two postseason contests in the Condors' opening-round series against Ontario.

Since turning pro in 2022, Savoie played 109 AHL games with Bakersfield, scoring 33 points on 18 goals and 15 assists. The St. Albert, Alberta native was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Savoie spent two seasons in the NCAA ranks at the University of Denver from 2020-22, earning 65 points in 63 games on 36 goals and 29 assists. He helped the Pioneers to a 2022 NCAA National Championship where he was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. The forward began his 2024-25 season overseas in Finland, playing five games with Liiga's TPS.

Berge, 21, is beginning his first professional campaign and represented the LA Kings at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in El Segundo last month. The blueliner finished a four-year junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips last season, posting 25 points in 30 games on three goals and 22 assists during the regular season before adding six points in nine postseason contests on four goals and two helpers.

Prior to his time in Everett, Berge played for the WHL's Regina Pats from 2020-23, suiting up for 183 games over parts of five seasons. In total, Berge appeared in 213 WHL contests during his junior career, earning 100 points on 18 goals and 82 assists. The Edmonton, Alberta native had been part of training camp with the Reign this week on a tryout.

Krebs, 21, is also in his first pro season after five campaigns in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Okotoks, Alberta native was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

During his five years with Medicine Hat, Krebs totaled 113 points on 21 goals and 92 assists in 279 games. His most productive offensive season came during 2022-23 when he posted 41 points in 67 games on eight goals and 33 assists with a plus-27 rating.

Ingham, 24, appeared in six games for the Reign and 34 regular season contests for Ontario's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last year. While wearing a Reign sweater, Ingham posted a 2.71 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record in 332 minutes of action.

In Greenville, Ingham had the best ECHL campaign of his career by going 17-10-4 with a 2.57 goals-against and a 0.916 save percentage in 1,889 minutes to help lead the Swamp Rabbits to a Kelly Cup Playoffs postseason berth.

The 6-5, 205-pound netminder was selected by the LA Kings in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has played 63 games for the Swamp Rabbits over parts of three seasons, accumulating a 30-23-6 career record with a .909 SV%, 2.73 GAA and four shutouts. In the AHL, Ingham has appeared in 12 games with the Reign over parts of four seasons, averaging a .897 SV% and 3.31 GAA with a 6-4-2 record in that span.

Krygier, 24, is in his second pro season and is playing on the second of a two-year entry level contract he signed with the LA Kings in 2023. The Novi, Michigan native appeared in 55 games with Ontario as a rookie last season and scored 11 points on a goal and 10 assists.

The Reign will play their only game on the team's 2024 preseason schedule on Saturday night in San Diego against the Gulls at 6 p.m. inside Pechanga Arena.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Saturday, October 12 vs. San Jose at 6 p.m.

