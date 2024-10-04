Roadrunners Name Jonathon Schaffer as the New "Voice of the Roadrunners"
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona- The Tucson Roadrunners announced Friday that the American Hockey League club has named Jonathon Schaffer as the new "Voice of the Roadrunners".
Jonathon is in his second season with the Roadrunners having spent last season as a pregame, intermission and postgame radio host. In addition, he led intermission interviews for all home games and select away games as well as first star interviews on the ice after every home victory.
Jonathon takes the role that was previously held by Adrian Denny who will be joining the NHL Broadcast Team of the Utah Hockey Club. Denny was with the Roadrunners from 2018-2024.
"We are excited for Jonathon and thrilled that he has the opportunity to deliver all the exciting things that happen on the ice to the fans," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners Team President. "We are equally as excited for Adrian who gets the chance to move on the NHL and fulfill his life's dream."
Prior to joining the Roadrunners, the Riverside, California native attended San Jose State University; where he did play-by-play broadcasting for the SJSU hockey, baseball and football teams.
During his time in college, Jonathon also spent two seasons from 2021-2023 as a media relations intern with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.
Jonathon will continue as a host for the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast as well as the Roadrunners Happy Hour show that airs every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM.
The Roadrunners begin preseason play on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. in Henderson, Nevada versus the Silver Knights.
The games will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the IheartRadio app. Friday's game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Sports.
