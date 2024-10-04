Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 26 players (13 forwards, 8 defensemen and five goaltenders) with the below roster moves.
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Sam Colangelo - Right Wing
Nathan Gaucher - Center
Nikita Nesterenko - Left Wing
Assigned to Junior Team :
Beckett Sennecke - Right Wing (Oshawa, OHL)
Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego :
Jansen Harkins - Center
Released from Professional Tryout :
Gustav Lindstrom - Defenseman
Mark Pysyk - Defenseman
