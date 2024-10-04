Condors Top Barracuda, 5-3
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Hamblin and Griffith each had two goals as the Condors knocked off San Jose.
The Bakersfield Condors pulled out a 5-3 victory in their preseason opener over the San Jose Barracuda. James Hamblin scored twice, Matthew Savoie had three assists, and Cameron Wright notched a goal and assist. Bakersfield's power play went two-for-four on the night.
Collin Delia went the distance for the Condors, stopping 25 of 28 shots.
UP NEXT: The Condors close out the preseason on Sunday at 3 p.m. in San Jose. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV on FloHockey.
