The Wait Is Almost Over: IceHogs Open Season Next Saturday Night

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The wait is almost over. The Rockford IceHogs will open their 26th season at the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 with a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

For the third year in a row, the IceHogs will celebrate the start of the season with a pregame Block Party starting at 4 p.m., presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The IceHogs and Hard Rock are also teaming up once again on an Opening Night T-shirt giveaway for the first 3,000 fans with those attending the Block Party getting the first chance to score a shirt.

This year's headlining musical act at the Block Party is Trippin' Billies, a Chicago-based Dave Matthews Band tribute group. Other highlights at the Block Party will include red carpet player arrivals/introductions, local food trucks, a craft beer tasting, and street hockey in the Rockford Park District's Junior StreetHogs inflatable rink.

On the ice, the IceHogs roster will be loaded with returning fan favorites and exciting young prospects making their debuts in Rockford, and Opening Night will be the first chance for fans to see them all take the ice together. If that's not exciting enough, when the IceHogs skate out of the tunnel on Opening Night fans will get their first look at an all-new IceHogs sweater.

There is only one Opening Night. One chance to see the first goal scored. One chance to celebrate the first win. One chance to say you were there when it all started.

Experience the thrills that only one night can provide. Opening Night. Get tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.