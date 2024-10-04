IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster as training camp hits the midway point.

The following players were assigned to Rockford's ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel:

C Ryan Gagnier

RW Kevin Lombardi

C Kyle Maksimovich

D Adam McCormick

The following players were released from their AHL Tryout:

RW Brett Bulmer

D Chris Cameron

G Peyton Jones

C Ethan Manderville

D Luc Salem

C Brandon Saigeon

D Jaden Shields

Rockford's training camp roster currently features 25 players including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

