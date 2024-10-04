Iowa Wild Announces the 2024-25 Coca-Cola Concert Series Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the lineup for its 2024-25 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. The team also added several theme nights, charitable initiatives, ticket packages, and food and beverage specials to the 2024-25 calendar.

COCA-COLA LOCAL CONCERT SERIES

Before Saturday home games this season, the Wild will have a local group or artist take the stage on the south side of Wells Fargo Arena, outside fan relations, for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. 11 bands will play before puck drop and during intermissions. All bands will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the concourse. Bands are subject to change.

Fans can see the following bands on these select dates:

10/12 - Luke Farland

11/2 - Jager and the Polkameisters

11/16 - Birdchild Duo

12/7 - The Sheet

12/28 - Tank Anthony

1/18 - Brother Trucker

2/1 - XOLEX

2/15 - June Bugs

3/15 - School of Rock

3/11 - Lincoln Highway

4/19 - Touch of Grey

NEW THEME NIGHTS

The Iowa Wild added Local Heroes Night on Jan. 18, presented by Service Legends. Additionally, a clothing drive will be held prior to the game presented by Scheels and all those who donate will receive a ticket to a future Iowa Wild game.

ADDED GIVEAWAYS

The team added two items to the giveaway schedule:

12/8 Youth Jersey presented by Caliber Collision and LAZER 103.3

1/18 Rope Trucker Hat presented by Service Legends and KIOA

WINNING WEDNESDAY

Fans who attend a Wednesday home game that the Iowa Wild win will receive a ticket to a future weekday game courtesy of Pizza Hut. All fans in attendance at Wednesday games will receive a coupon for a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.

TICKET PACKS

A number of specialty ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available, including:

Hockey and Hops (includes beer stein) (11/2)

Margaritaville Night (includes straw hat) (12/7)

Meet Bluey (12/8)

The following recurring packages are also available now:

Family 4 Pack : Sundays/Mondays

Brew & View Pack : Tuesdays

Flix Brewhouse Breakaway Lounge : All games

Wild U : Select Friday games

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SPECIALS

Food and beverage specials will be available on the following days:

Monday - $1 hot dogs (presented by STAR 102.5)

Tuesday - TWOsday, featuring $2 popcorn and $2 hot dogs (presented by WHO 1040)

Friday - $2 beers (presented by 100.3 The Bus, until the end of the first period)

Saturday - 2 for 1 Confluence beers (at Iowa Craft Beer stand outside section 112)

Sunday home games will feature a postgame skate sponsored by Central Iowa Figure Skating Club and STAR 102.5.

The Iowa Wild open the 2024-25 regular season against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

