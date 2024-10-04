Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released ten players from their professional tryout agreements (PTO).

Additionally, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

The following players have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to the Bison: forwards Brett Budgell, Jonny Evans, Linus Hemström, Dalton Duhart and Chongmin Lee, and defensemen Chase Pauls and Jake Murray.

Forward Matt DeMelis has been released from his tryout agreement and will report to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Forward Wyllum Deveaux has been released from his tryout agreement and will report to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Defenseman Madison Bowey has been released from his tryout agreement.

