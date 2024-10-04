Preseason Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PRESEASON: San Jose @ Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m.

The Condors host San Jose in their lone home preseason game

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Preseason ticket special with $20 lower level tickets and $15 upper level tickets.

BROADCAST - streaming exclusively on AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY

*Tonight's game will not air on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio and the iHeartRadio App, but all 72 regular season games will be available on radio and via the iHeartRadio App.

PRESEASON GAME PREVIEW PRESENTED BY RODRIGUEZ & ASSOCIATES

The Condors and San Jose Barracuda will meet twice in preseason action this weekend, beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena and wrapping up on Sunday at 3 p.m. in San Jose.

NEW STREAMING HOME

Tonight's game will be broadcast exclusively on the all-new streaming platform of the American Hockey League, AHLTV on FloHockey. Broadcaster Ryan Holt returns for his 14th season behind the mic to call all the action. AHLTV on FloHockey is available free of charge for Condors365 Members. To purchase an AHLTV on FloHockey subscription, click here.

DEALING IT

Collin Delia, a southern California native, is expected to get the start tonight for the Condors. He made 32 appearances with the Manitoba Moose a year ago and brings 52 games in the NHL with him to Condorstown this season.

LEADING SCORER SET FOR ACTION

Seth Griffith has led the Condors in scoring in each of the past three seasons. Last year, Griffith had 63 points (15g-48a) in 68 games.

A SAVVY START

Matthew Savoie is projected to play in tonight's preseason game. The 2022 ninth overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers this summer in a deal which sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio to the Sabres. The 20-year old Savoie had 47 points (19g-28a) in 23 games with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

FRESH FACE

James Stefan was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract in March. The 21-year old led Portland and was fourth in the entire WHL with 50 goals last season. He is the son of Patrik Stefan, who was drafted first overall in the 1999 NHL Draft by Atlanta.

SOPHMORE SEASONS

Jayden Grubbe, Matvey Petrov, and Cameron Wright all return for year two in Condorstown. The trio combined for 29 goals last year with Wright pacing the group with 12 in his rookie campaign.

ON THE ROAD TO START

Bakersfield starts the 2024-25 regular season with a pair of road games in Coachella Valley (Oct. 11) and Ontario (Oct. 18.). The team's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 against San Diego.

