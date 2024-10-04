Penguins Lose to Bears in Overtime, 4-3

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Hershey Bears in overtime, 4-3, on Friday night at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton saw its preseason record drop to 2-0-1-0 after allowing three power-play goals in regulation and a four-on-four goal in the extra session.

The Penguins have shown a penchant for scoring late in periods during this preseason, and that pattern continued in the first frame to grant them a 2-0 lead. First, Gabe Klassen roofed a short-side shot with 3:14 left in the period, followed by Atley Calvert burying a chance on the rush with 1:34 left.

With an assist on Calvert's goal, Logan Pietila picked up his team-leading fifth-point of the preseason (1G-4A).

However, Hershey reversed its fortunes by turning up the heat on the power play. Pierrick Dubé rifled in the Bears' first man-advantage marker six minutes into the second stanza. Hershey tied the game, 2-2, with a tap-in from Mike Vecchione at 15:38.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton briefly regained the lead with 2:37 remaining before the second intermission. Jimmy Huntington found Sam Houde breaking to the far post for the latter's first goal since suffering a season-ending injury last December, but Hershey's power play soiled any opportunity for celebration. Alex Limoges scored a buzzer-beater with 0.2 left in period to once again knot the score, 3-3.

Hershey was awarded its sixth man advantage of the game during sudden-death overtime, and while they did not score on that chance, Bodgan Trineyev called game six seconds after its expiration.

Starting his third game of the preseason, Sergei Murashov was credited with 24 saves. Clay Stevenson earned the win for Hershey, recording 25 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closes out its four-game exhibition schedule back on home ice on Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for the Penguins' preseason finale will be 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

