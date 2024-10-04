Belleville Sens Open Preseason with 3-2 Win Over Rocket

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators got off to an impressive start to the 2024-25 preseason schedule notching a 3-2 win over the visiting Laval Rockets.

The Sens jumped out to a quick start with rookie Tomas Hamara scoring just 3:53 into the opening period to give Belleville an early 1-0 lead. Hamara's first goal of the preseason was assisted by Wyatt Bongiovanni and Jamieson Rees. The Sens quick start is a theme that would repeat itself all throughout the opening night in front of a decent crowd of 1727 in attendance.

However, the Sens goal advantage didn't last long with Laval levelling the score at 1-1 at the 6:22 mark with newly acquired veteran Vincent Arseneau scoring for the Rockets assisted by Zach Hayes and Florian Xhekaj.

Belleville was able to replicate their quick start to the game once again in the second period when Ryan Humphrey slid one past Laval's goalkeeper Connor Hughes at the 1:45 minute mark to give the Sens a 2-1 lead. Xavier Bourgault picked up his first assist of the preseason on Humphrey's goal.

Laval proved resilient, tying the game at 2-2 at the 12:28 mark of the second period when second- year centre Xavier Simoneau beat Sens goalie Leevi Merilainen. Rockets Sean Farrell picked up his first assist of the preseason on Simoneau's goal.

Just moments after the puck dropped in the third period the Sens jumped out the gates quickly scoring just 1:58 into the final session when Wyatt Bongiovanni earned the winner which was assisted by Rees and Garrett Pilon the teams MVP and leading scorer from a year ago.

Bongiovanni and Rees would both end the night with two points each to lead the Sens.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored the game-winning goal and added an assist

#12 Ryan Humphrey scored his first goal of the preseason

#13 Xavier Bourgault notched his first assist of the preseason

#19 Jamies Rees picked up his first two helpers of the preseason

#22 Garrett Pilon had an assist

#29 Tomas Hamara picked up his first goal of the preseason

#35 Leevie Merilainen stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced

The Senators were 2/6 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 3/3 on the ViewTech Window and Doors Penalty Kill

Up Next:

Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Belleville vs Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Preseason)

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Belleville @ Rochester (7:05 p.m. ET - Blue Cross Arena)

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Belleville @ Syracuse (7:00 p.m. ET - Upstate Medical University Arena)

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Belleville vs Utica (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA)

Sunday October 20, 2024 - Belleville vs Syracuse (3:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all preseason games this weekend, and all games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.