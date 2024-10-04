Columbus recalls forwards Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown, defensemen Clayton and Svozil

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday several changes to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below.

Columbus recalled forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, and Hunter McKown, along with defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, from Cleveland.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (9) - accurate as of 10/4/24

Forwards (5)

Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson

Defensemen (2)

Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko

Goaltenders (2)

Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko

