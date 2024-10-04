Harrison's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - Forward Brett Harrison found the back of the net twice, helping the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-1 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in the first of two preseason contests. Defenseman Drew Bavaro and forward Jimmy Lambert also tallied goals. Goaltenders Nolan Maier and Ryan Bischel combined for 32 saves in the victory.
How It Happened Marcus Sylvegard's wrist shot from the right circle zipped along the ice and under the goaltender's pads, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 6:43 into the first period. While cutting into the right circle, Harrison got his stick on a shot from Tyler Pitlick, sending the puck into the upper right corner and tying the game at 1-1 1:48 into the second frame. Mason Millman was credited with a secondary assist. Left all alone in the slot, Harrison collected an errant pass from a defender and snapped a wrist shot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead just 2:02 after his previous tally. Bavaro's wrist shot from the point found the upper-left corner of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 4:05 left in the second period. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jaxon Nelson received assists on the goal. Lambert scored on the empty-net to make it 4-1 P-Bruins with 4:35 remaining in the final frame.
Stats Maier stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced through the first 30:29 of play. Bischel stopped all 21 shots he faced in relief. The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the final contest of the preseason on Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 P.M. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Harrison's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Lose to Bears in Overtime, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Rout Utica Comets, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Drop Preseason Decision to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign 4 to AHL Contracts - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Name Jonathon Schaffer as the New "Voice of the Roadrunners" - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Recall 8 Players from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preseason Game #1 and Game #2- Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven - Hartford Wolf Pack
- True North Partners with Evolv to Expedite Entry to Canada Life Centre Events - Manitoba Moose
- The Wait Is Almost Over: IceHogs Open Season Next Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Send Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Evan Nause Ready to Make Positive Impact in Year Two - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Connor McMenamin, Lou-Félix Denis to PTOs - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces the 2024-25 Coca-Cola Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Toronto Marlies
- 'I Want to Start as I Ended It Last Year' - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2024-25 Season - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabriel Szturc from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Long-Term Affiliation Extension with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Four More to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preseason Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Columbus recalls forwards Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown, defensemen Clayton and Svozil - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Harrison's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
- Providence Bruins Announce Matt Pinchevsky as Guest Coach Through NHLCA
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
- Providence Bruins Re-Sign Jimmy Lambert, Sign Nolan Maier