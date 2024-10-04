Harrison's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - Forward Brett Harrison found the back of the net twice, helping the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-1 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in the first of two preseason contests. Defenseman Drew Bavaro and forward Jimmy Lambert also tallied goals. Goaltenders Nolan Maier and Ryan Bischel combined for 32 saves in the victory.

How It Happened Marcus Sylvegard's wrist shot from the right circle zipped along the ice and under the goaltender's pads, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 6:43 into the first period. While cutting into the right circle, Harrison got his stick on a shot from Tyler Pitlick, sending the puck into the upper right corner and tying the game at 1-1 1:48 into the second frame. Mason Millman was credited with a secondary assist. Left all alone in the slot, Harrison collected an errant pass from a defender and snapped a wrist shot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead just 2:02 after his previous tally. Bavaro's wrist shot from the point found the upper-left corner of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 4:05 left in the second period. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jaxon Nelson received assists on the goal. Lambert scored on the empty-net to make it 4-1 P-Bruins with 4:35 remaining in the final frame.

Stats Maier stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced through the first 30:29 of play. Bischel stopped all 21 shots he faced in relief. The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the final contest of the preseason on Saturday, October 5 at 7:00 P.M. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

