Blues Recall 8 Players from T-Birds

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Mathias Laferriere, MacKenzie MacEachern, Hugh McGing, and Dylan Peterson as well as defensemen Samuel Johannesson and Hunter Skinner from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds host a preseason tuneup tonight at 7:05 p.m. on home ice against the Providence Bruins before traveling to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

