Preseason Game #1 and Game #2- Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. MST, Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, Nevada

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m. MST, Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, Nevada

LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM

Watch Friday's game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey

Referees: Jackson Kozari #27, Jordan Watt #83

Linespersons: Adam Hendren #67, Logan Wescot #91

Season nine in Southern Arizona is unofficially underway. The Tucson Roadrunners travel to Henderson for two preseason games against the Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum. Of the current 26 players on the training camp roster, 10 are returning from last year's Roadrunners squad. Five players on the roster have appeared against the Roadrunners in previous seasons for other Pacific Division Teams. As for the Silver Knights, their training camp roster began with 29 players, including 16 who played in at least one game with the Silver Knights last season.

Three Things To Know:

Rookie defenseman Artem Duda arrives in Tucson after overcoming a unique path to the AHL. Duda was drafted No. 36 overall in 2022 by the Arizona Coyotes. The former second-round pick left Russia to play the 2023-24 season for the University of Maine, but he was declared ineligible by the NCAA because he had previously played 14 games for CSKA Moscow of the KHL. After unsuccessfully appealing the NCAA's decision, he played out the remainder of the season for Toronto Metropolitan University, where he collected seven points (two goals and five assists) in 12 games. Despite the adversity he experienced last season, Duda remains one of the Utah Hockey Club's top prospects on the backend.

Finnish forward Miko Matikka is also making his AHL debut after helping lead the University of Denver to a national championship last season. He scored 20 goals for the Pioneers, which ranked second on the team and fourth among all NCAA freshmen. More importantly, he found the back of the net when it mattered the most. Matikka tallied a goal and an assist in the NCHC Conference Championship game against Omaha and had another two points (one goal and one assist) in four NCAA Tournament games. Outside of goalscoring, the 6-foot-4 rookie also brings size to the Roadrunners lineup, which was a big reason he was selected in the third round (No. 67 overall) in 2022.

Defenseman Robbie Russo returns for his second stint with the Roadrunners. He spent the last three seasons with the Utica Comets and led all Utica defensemen with 30 points and 53 penalty minutes last year. Before that, the Notre Dame alum played two seasons in Tucson from 2018 to 2020 and had a career-high 39 points with the Roadrunners in the 2018-19 season. It will be Russo's 10th year in the AHL, and his addition to the team will give the Roadrunners another veteran leader with playoff experience. The former New York Islanders prospect won the 2017 Calder Cup Championship with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

What do they have to say?

"No one wanted to leave Tucson last season, a lot of people are back and we have a tight knit group, so we're just really happy to be back and get to work."

Hunter Drew on the start of training camp and his expectations for the season.

"It came up so quick, so that probably means we're uncomfortable and that's what we want this time of year. We want things to be fast and uncomfortable and see how our guys respond to that."

Coach Steve Potvin on the fast pace of going from Roadrunners training camp to the preseason.

Weekly Transactions:

- None

We're Doing It Live

Friday's game will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Lee's Family Forum in Henderson. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

Saturday's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m.

