Panthers Assign Four More to Charlotte

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another group of players is headed to Charlotte, as the Panthers have assigned forwards Josh Davies and Kai Schwindt, defenseman Mikulas Hovorka and goalie Cooper Black to the Checkers.

Davies, 20, is heading into his first pro season after registering 140 points (78g, 62a) and 359 penalty minutes in 204 WHL games over five seasons with Swift Current and Portland. A sixth-round pick by Florida in 2022, the Alberta native made his pro debut with Charlotte at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Schwindt, 20, appeared in one game for the Checkers last season and six for the ECHL's Florida Everblades before returning to the junior ranks, where he posted 23 points (13g, 10a) in 33 games. Over three OHL seasons, Schwindt notched 65 points (37g, 28a) in 168 games for Mississauga and Sarnia.

Hovorka, 23, is making the jump to North America after spending the last two seasons in his native Czechia's top league, totaling 22 points (8g, 14a) in 91 games for Ceske Budejovice HC.

Black, 23, went 18-31-9 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage over two seasons at Dartmouth - earning a spot on the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and the ECAC Second All-Star Team in 2023-24. The 6-foot-8 netminder made his pro debut with the Checkers at the end of last season.

The Checkers are in the midst of their 2024-25 training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, which will run until the season begins on Oct. 12.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.