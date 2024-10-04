Syracuse Crunch Rout Utica Comets, 6-1

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets in a 6-1 routing tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Niko Huuhtanen led the Crunch with four assists, while Lucas Edmonds tallied three points (1g, 2a). Tobie Bisson and Jaydon Dureau contributed a pair of goals each.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 23-of-24 shots. Tyler Brennan turned aside 27-of-33 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while Utica went 1-for-3.

The Crunch were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Connor McMenamin dug the puck out of the corner and sent it out for Joël Teasdale to one-time in from the left face off dot. Four minutes later, Bisson redirected the puck into the back of the net to double the lead. Utica stole one back off a shot from the bottom of the right circle by Patrick Polino on the power play, but Dureau quickly responded and made it a 3-1 game with a shot from the same spot.

Syracuse rattled off three more unanswered goals in the middle frame to build up a 6-1 lead. Edmonds started it off just 53 seconds into the frame when he swept in a shot from the bottom of the left circle. At 3:10, Dureau potted his second of the night off an odd man rush with Huuhtanen. The onslaught continued at 5:30 as Bisson sent in his second of the game to round out the scoring.

The Crunch maintained their lead through the final 20 minutes and took the win in their first preseason game.

Syracuse hosts the Rochester Americans for their final preseason game on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Crunchables: Nine different Crunch players recorded at least one point in tonight's victory.

American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

