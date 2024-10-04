Bears Earn First Win of Preseason in 4-3 OT Triumph Over Penguins
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Mike Vecchione led the way with three points and Bogdan Trineyev scored in overtime to lift the Hershey Bears (1-0-0-1) to a 4-3 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0-1-0) on Friday night at GIANT Center.
The Penguins took a 2-0 lead late in the first period when Gabe Klassen pounced on a loose puck and launched it over the glove of Clay Stevenson at 16:46, and Atley Calvert buried a pass from Jack Beck during an odd man rush at 18:26.
Pierrick Dubé got the Bears on the board at 6:13 of the second period with a power-play strike from the right circle to beat Sergei Murashov, with assists from Brad Hunt and Mike Vecchione.
Dubé then helped set up Vecchione for a power-play goal at 15:38, with Ethen Frank contributing a secondary helper.
Sam Houde restored the lead for the visitors with a tally at 17:23 to make it 3-2.
With Hershey on the man advantage late in the frame, Alex Limoges beat the buzzer, jamming a goal from Vecchione and Frank past Murashov at 19:59.
The game remained tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation, sending both teams to overtime for the second consecutive day. Dubeé completed a Gordie Howe Hat Trick by scrapping with Mac Hollowell and Trineyev backhanded a shot past Murashov at 3:32 to seal the win for the Bears.
Shots finished even at 28 apiece. Stevenson earned the win with a 25-for-28 effort; Murashov took the defeat for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 24-for-28 performance. The Bears went 3-for-6 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Bears conclude the preseason when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.
