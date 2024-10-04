T-Birds Drop Preseason Decision to Bruins
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds dropped a 4-1 decision to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in preseason action.
The T-Birds opened the scoring in relatively short order for a second straight exhibition tilt. After watching his teammates kill off a Providence power play, Marcus Sylvegard found himself with a shooting lane from the right circle, and the first-year Thunderbird snapped a shot off a defender and through goalie Nolan Maier's legs to make it 1-0 at 6:43.
Colten Ellis got the start in the Springfield net, and the young backstop was sturdy in the first 20 minutes, turning aside all 11 Providence shots fired his way. The T-Birds' penalty kill also went a perfect 2-for-2 in the frame.
Providence responded in earnest when the second period began. Brett Harrison netted a pair of goals just 2:02 apart, and just 3:50 into the middle frame, the Bruins had their first lead, 2-1.
Following Harrison's second goal, which came on the power play, the Bruins' man advantage struck a second time at 15:55 as Drew Bavaro funneled a wrist shot through a screen that eluded Ellis. Providence's third unanswered goal propelled them to a 3-1 lead heading into the third.
Despite finishing the night with 33 shots, the T-Birds had no answers for the Bruins and goaltender Ryan Bischel, who entered at the midpoint of the second and kept Springfield off the board with 21 saves in 30 minutes of game action. Jimmy Lambert concluded matters with an empty-netter in the final minutes.
The Thunderbirds and Bruins travel to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion to close the preseason slate.
The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Harrison's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Lose to Bears in Overtime, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Rout Utica Comets, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Drop Preseason Decision to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign 4 to AHL Contracts - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Name Jonathon Schaffer as the New "Voice of the Roadrunners" - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Recall 8 Players from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preseason Game #1 and Game #2- Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven - Hartford Wolf Pack
- True North Partners with Evolv to Expedite Entry to Canada Life Centre Events - Manitoba Moose
- The Wait Is Almost Over: IceHogs Open Season Next Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Send Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Evan Nause Ready to Make Positive Impact in Year Two - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Connor McMenamin, Lou-Félix Denis to PTOs - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces the 2024-25 Coca-Cola Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Toronto Marlies
- 'I Want to Start as I Ended It Last Year' - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2024-25 Season - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabriel Szturc from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Long-Term Affiliation Extension with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Four More to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preseason Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Columbus recalls forwards Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown, defensemen Clayton and Svozil - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Drop Preseason Decision to Bruins
- Blues Recall 8 Players from T-Birds
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Long-Term Affiliation Extension with St. Louis Blues
- T-Birds Squeak Past Wolf Pack in Preseason Opener
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds