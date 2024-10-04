True North Partners with Evolv to Expedite Entry to Canada Life Centre Events

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







Winnipeg - True North Sports + Entertainment has partnered with leading security technology company Evolv Technology to implement contactless security screening at Canada Life Centre. AI-based Evolv Express screening technology brings a guest-first approach to venue entry, allowing fans to move through screening at their natural walking pace without always needing to empty bags or pockets.

Already in use during the Winnipeg Jets pre-season and at recent concerts, Canada Life Centre joins 10 other NHL facilities in adopting contactless security screening.

"We know that guests' experience at Canada Life Centre is about more than the great entertainment on the ice or on the stage, and we are continually working to make big and little changes that will improve their time in our venue," said Kevin Donnelly, Sr. Vice President of Venues & Entertainment with True North Sports + Entertainment. "Our new Evolv Express technology has made venue entry more convenient and a lot quicker and is especially reducing lines during peak entry times for high-attendance events."

Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to differentiate between threats and many everyday kinds of metal that one might carry such as cell phones and keys. Employed in more than 800 arenas, stadiums, theme parks, schools, hospitals, performing arts centres and casinos worldwide, Evolv technology screens an average of one million people each day, with customers tagging, on average, more than 1,000 security threats every single day. The impact of Evolv Technology on the guest experience was recognized by Sports Business Journal's most recent Tech Awards, receiving "Best In Sports Technology" and "Best In Fan Experience Technology" honours.

"We're thrilled to support the Winnipeg Jets and Canada Life Centre as they continuously improve their outstanding guest experience," said John Bair, Evolv's Vice President of Sports. "This partnership is especially gratifying, as it represents Evolv's first installation in a Canadian sports venue. We thank the team and venue management for their trust in our system for this mission-critical function."

