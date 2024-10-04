'I Want to Start as I Ended It Last Year'

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

As the puck drops on another season of Wranglers hockey, young forward William Stromgren is ready to take the ice with renewed vigor following an impressive training camp with the Flames.

The forward played 68 of the 72 games last season, and collected 27 points.

"This summer's camp was my best yet," Stromgren said. "I felt like I was myself there. I came to training camp and it was a tougher league, of course, but I felt I still accomplished a lot of things."

His words highlight the competitive spirit that defines this stage of his career, as he embraces the challenges and triumphs that come with it.

The Flames training camp, a melting pot of seasoned veterans and fresh talent, provided a valuable learning environment for him.

"You see all these guys that have been there for 10-15 years. So you have a lot to learn if you look at those things," he explained.

As he sets his sights on the upcoming season, Stromgren is determined to hit the ground running.

"I want to start this year like I finished last season," he said. "The first three months were a bit slow for me, so I want to start as I was in Penticton. I want to be myself, and play my game. Start strong and get better and better and then playoffs, of course."

Beyond personal goals, Stromgren is keenly aware of the role that the passionate fans play in the game and is looking forward to suiting back up in front of the Wranglers faithful to start the year.

"It's awesome to have the fans back," he said. "We got a big rink and when we hear them, we definitely hear them."

"It gets us going. It creates a lot of energy for the team, it's just great."

