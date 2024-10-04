Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2024-25 Season

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves and FOX 32 Chicago are pleased to announce FOX Chicago Plus (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season home games during the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

The broadcast home of the Wolves is now called FOX Chicago Plus and the partnership with WPWR-TV marks the eighth consecutive full season that Wolves games have been a staple on its schedule.

"The Wolves are thrilled to be back on WPWR-TV for the upcoming season," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "The team at FOX 32 Chicago and FOX Chicago Plus have been tremendous partners and we're proud to call FOX Chicago Plus the broadcast home for the Wolves. We're looking forward to getting the season started!"

Coverage on FOX Chicago Plus begins Saturday, Oct. 12, when the Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena in the season opener. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will be back in the booth as the Wolves' broadcast team.

Shaver and Gardner will be on the call for 29 more home games as new head coach Cam Abbott and the Wolves will search for their sixth league championship in franchise history.

"We look forward to the puck dropping for another hard-hitting, action-packed Chicago Wolves season," Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX Chicago, said. "Wolves games have been a staple of our winter sports season and we are excited to see the new and improved team take the ice."

Local hockey fans can find WPWR-TV over the air in HD on Channel 50 and the games are carried via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

WFLD FOX 32 and WPWR FOX Chicago Plus are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

All 72 Wolves games during the 2024-25 regular season will stream on AHLTV on FloHockey but these 30 will also appear on FOX Chicago Plus:

(All times Central)

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Saturday. Nov. 16: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19: vs. Bakersfield, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 8: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 9: vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 15: vs. Hershey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 16: vs. Hershey, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 21: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 23: vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30: vs. Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 13: vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 19: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

