Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in preseason play tonight at GIANT Center. This is Hershey's lone home game of the three-game exhibition schedule, set to conclude tomorrow night on the road at Lehigh Valley.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-1) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0-0-0)

Oct. 4, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jared Cummins (2), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and former Hershey captain Garrett Mitchell on the call

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Mixlr, Caps Radio 24/7

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network or the Bears Mobile App. Audio coverage starts a few minutes before 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened the preseason Thursday morning with 4-3 shootout loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. With a lineup featuring just three players who helped Hershey to the 2024 Calder Cup title, the Bears bolted out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Ryan Leibold at 1:15 and Grant Cruikshank at 6:32. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded with a pair of goals before Leibold struck shorthanded at 6:52 of the middle period to give Hershey the 3-2 edge. Mats Lindgren tied the game for the Pens before the period ended, and the third period yielded no goals, thanks to 14 saves in the frame from Hershey goaltender Seth Eisele. The game progressed to a shootout, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Logan Pietila had the lone goal of the skills competition to give the Penguins the win.

HELLO HUNT:

Hershey's roster this evening is slated to feature many returning faces, as well as a key new addition to the club's defense. Veteran Brad Hunt is poised to make his Hershey debut tonight after signing an AHL deal with the organization in August. Hunt captained the Colorado Eagles last year and led the team with 49 points (16g, 33a) in 70 games, earning AHL First All-Star Team honors. He's played in three AHL All-Star Classics, and previously played for head coach Todd Nelson in Oklahoma City from 2013-15. He's recorded 279 points (90g, 199a) in 381 career AHL games, and has also played in 288 NHL games.

HELLO HUNTINGTON:

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received forward Jimmy Huntington on loan from the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday. Huntington spent the 2023-24 season with the Bears, helping the team to the 2024 Calder Cup title. Huntington notched 33 points (16g, 17a) in 67 regular season games, and potted another 14 points (5g, 9a) in 20 postseason games for Hershey. Last year, Huntington scored seven points (4g, 3a) in 10 games versus his new club.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 4, 1969 - The Bears hosted the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers in an exhibition game, and in front of 4,903 fans at the Hershey Sports Arena, the reigning Calder Cup Champions prevailed by a 4-3 score. Roger DeJordy tallied the game-winning goal for Hershey. It was Hershey's first win over an NHL club in exhibition play since a 3-2 win over Chicago in 1963, a game in which DeJordy also scored the deciding goal.

