Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Connor McMenamin, Lou-Félix Denis to PTOs
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Connor McMenamin and Lou-Félix Denis to professional tryout contracts, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
McMenamin, 25, skated in 10 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL last season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward also appeared in 35 contests with the University of Minnesota-Duluth tallying six goals and 15 assists.
Prior to his professional career, the Collegeville, PA native played in 164 career NCAA games with Minnesota and Penn State from 2019 to 2024 recording 30 goals and 57 assists.
Denis, 21, appeared in 27 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL last season earning 10 goals and 14 assists. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward also skated in 38 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes posting 18 goals and 20 assists.
The Farnham, QC native played in 197 career QMJHL games with Halifax, Shawinigan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies from 2019 to 2024 recording 133 points (47g, 66a).
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
