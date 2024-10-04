Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Connor McMenamin, Lou-Félix Denis to PTOs

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Connor McMenamin and Lou-Félix Denis to professional tryout contracts, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

McMenamin, 25, skated in 10 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL last season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward also appeared in 35 contests with the University of Minnesota-Duluth tallying six goals and 15 assists.

Prior to his professional career, the Collegeville, PA native played in 164 career NCAA games with Minnesota and Penn State from 2019 to 2024 recording 30 goals and 57 assists.

Denis, 21, appeared in 27 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL last season earning 10 goals and 14 assists. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward also skated in 38 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes posting 18 goals and 20 assists.

The Farnham, QC native played in 197 career QMJHL games with Halifax, Shawinigan and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies from 2019 to 2024 recording 133 points (47g, 66a).

