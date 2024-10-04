Panthers Send Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna to Charlotte

October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers made a series of transactions Friday to continue trimming their roster.

After clearing waivers this afternoon, forwards Rasmus Asplund and Zac Dalpe and defensemen Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna have all been assigned to Charlotte.

Asplund, 26, led Charlotte in assists last season while amassing a career high 44 points (9g, 35a) in 67 games in his first season with the Checkers. Over his career Asplund - a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016 - has posted 106 points (22g, 84a) in 178 AHL games, 49 points (18g, 31a) in 183 NHL games and 62 points (20g, 42a) in 170 SHL games.

Dalpe, 34, is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (130) and games played (353) and has served as the team captain since 2021. Last season he posted 30 points (17g, 13a) in 63 games for Charlotte.

Bjornfot, 23, logged 18 total games last season while suiting up for Los Angeles, Vegas and Florida at the NHL level and Ontario and Henderson in the AHL. The 22nd overall pick in 2019, Bjornfot has recorded 31 points (11g, 20a) in 109 career AHL along with 15 points (1g, 14a) in 120 NHL games. He has also logged three points (1g, 2a) in 22 games for Djurgardens IF in his native Sweden's top league.

Megna, 31, spent the majority of last season with the Blackhawks, recorded two assists in 44 games, while also appearing in two AHL games for Coachella Valley. A seventh-round pick by Anaheim in 2012, Megna has notched 98 points (18g, 80a) in 370 career AHL contests and 27 points (4g, 23a) in 185 NHL games.

The Checkers are currently in the midst of their training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, with the 2024-25 season officially kicking off on Oct. 12 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.