Toronto Marlies Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
October 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2024 training camp roster. The initial camp roster will have 39 players which includes 22 forwards, 13 defencemen and four goaltenders.
The Marlies head to CAA Arena for a series of preseason games against the Laval Rocket (Montréal) on Saturday, October 5 and the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) on Sunday, October 6.
Toronto opens their 20th season with a back-to-back at home against the SanDiego Gulls (Anaheim) on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves andJoseph Woll.
