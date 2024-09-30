Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 30, the official roster for 2024 Silver Knights Training Camp at America First Center in Henderson.
The Silver Knights will open camp with 29 players, including 16 players who saw game action with the Silver Knights last season. Training camp begins with 14 forwards, 11 defensemen, and four goaltenders.
The roster will be subject to change throughout camp, as players are recalled to or assigned from the Vegas Golden Knights, assigned to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, or released from tryout agreements.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (14)
#12 Jakub Brabenec, #25 Matyas Sapovaliv, #28 Riley McKay, #42 Braeden Bowman, #47 Grigori Denisenko, #53 Simon Pinard, #60 Bear Hughes, #63 Ben Hemmerling,
#68 Cal Burke, #72 Gage Quinney #75 Mitch McLain, #77 Kai Uchacz, #91 Jett Jones, #92 Sloan Stanick
Defense (11)
#4 Mason Geertsen, #5 Daniil Chayka, #41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Christoffer Sedoff, #45 Jake Bischoff, #50 Joe Fleming, #52 Artur Cholach, #59 Jake Johnson,
#65 Dysin Mayo, #84 Brandon Tabakin, #96 Samuel Mayer
Goaltenders (4)
#30 Carl Lindbom, #31 Isaiah Saville, #32 Jesper Vikman, #34 Jordan Papirny
The first on-ice practice session of training camp will begin today at 11:00 a.m. All training camp on-ice practice sessions at America First Center will be open to the public.
Tickets for the Silver Knights' preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners on October 4 and 5 are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com
