Blues Assign 4 Players to Springfield

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Hunter Skinner

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Mathias Laferriere, Mackenzie MacEachern, and Hugh McGing, as well as defenseman Hunter Skinner, to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Laferriere, 24, skated in 68 games for Springfield in 2023-24, logging 25 points (7g, 18a) and 20 penalty minutes. In 174 games with the Thunderbirds, he has recorded 60 points (19g, 41a).

MacEachern, 30, notched 19 points in 34 games with the Thunderbirds last season, in addition to one assist in eight games with St. Louis.

McGing, 26, tied a career-high with 39 points in just 51 games with Springfield a season ago while also skating in five games for the Blues. He has skated in 189 games with the Thunderbirds, the fourth-highest total in team history, recording 112 points (39g, 73a). He begins the 2024-25 season ranked fifth on the Thunderbirds' all-time scoring list.

Skinner, 23, is entering his second full season with the Blues organization after being acquired via trade in 2023. In 50 games with Springfield last season, Skinner posted 10 points (3g, 7a) and 94 penalty minutes.

The Thunderbirds begin their exhibition slate on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. They will also play a preseason tuneup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on home ice against the Providence Bruins before traveling to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

