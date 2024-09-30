T-Birds Open Training Camp; Initial Roster Unveiled

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds opened their 2024-25 training camp on Monday morning ahead of their trio of exhibition games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The initial training camp roster can be seen below. Please note this list will change as the St. Louis Blues reduce their roster ahead of NHL opening night on Oct. 8.

Springfield Thunderbirds Initial Training Camp Roster (as of Sept. 30)

Forwards: #15 Dalibor Dvorsky, #20 Oliver Chau, #22 Dylan Peterson, #24 Tanner Dickinson, #28 Colin Theisen, #34 Sam Bitten, #37 Reece Newkirk, #38 Tarun Fizer, #41 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, #43 Greg Meireles, #46 Anthony Callin, #63 Matthew Peca, #77 Drew Callin, #81 Marcus Sylvegard

Defensemen: #7 Leo Loof, #9 Michael Buchinger, #13 Jeremie Biakabutuka, #25 Gianni Fairbrother, #33 Anton Malmstrom, #44 Scott Harrington, #49 Sean Allen

Goaltenders: #31 Colten Ellis, #35 Cam Johnson, #40 Will Cranley

The Thunderbirds begin their exhibition slate on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. They will also play a preseason tuneup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on home ice against the Providence Bruins before traveling to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.