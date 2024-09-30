San Diego Gulls Announce Details for 2024 Training Camp
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today details for its 2024 Training Camp, set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Poway ICE and Pechanga Arena San Diego.
Gulls Training Camp will conclude Saturday, Oct. 5, with a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego at 6 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 1 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 2 at Poway ICE
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 3 at Pechanga Arena
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 4 at Pechanga Arena
10:15 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 5 at Pechanga Arena
6:00 p.m. - Preseason game vs. Ontario Reign
Sun., Oct. 6
Off day
FORWARDS (13)
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. S Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired
GP G A PTS PIM +/-
10 Josh Lopina C 6-2 208 R 2/16/2001 Chicago, IL San Diego (AHL) 69 14 9 23 25 -16 ANA 4th (98th) in 2021
12 Pavol Regenda LW 6-3 219 L 12/07/1999 Michalovce, Slovakia Anaheim (NHL) 5 0 0 0 2 -1 Free Agent (ANA), 2022
San Diego (AHL) 54 19 15 34 57 +2
14 Coulson Pitre RW 6-1 185 R 12/13/2004 Newmarket, ON Flint (OHL) 55 27 28 55 41 -9 ANA 3rd (65th) in 2023
16 Sasha Pastujov RW 6-0 190 L 7/15/2003 Bradenton, FL San Diego (AHL) 46 10 13 23 14 -6 ANA 3rd (66th) in 2021
21 Nico Myatovic LW 6-2 199 L 12/1/2024 Prince George, B.C. Seattle (WHL) 34 9 21 30 20 -8 ANA 2nd (33rd) in 2023
San Diego (AHL) 12 0 0 0 2 -8
22 Ryan Carpenter C 6-1 200 R 1/18/1991 Oviedo, FL San Jose (NHL) 62 5 7 12 6 -16 Free Agent, 2024
San Jose (AHL) 5 3 3 6 2 -2
23 Jaxsen Wiebe RW 6-1 206 R 5/16/2002 Moose Jaw, SK San Diego (AHL) 24 4 1 5 24 -1 Free Agent (ANA), 2023
Tulsa (ECHL) 11 4 2 6 13 +4
24 Travis Howe RW 6-3 229 R 2/10/1994 Hull, MA San Diego (AHL) 44 0 1 1 87 -11 Free Agent, 2023
28 Judd Caulfield RW 6-3 220 R 3/19/2001 Grand Forks, N.D. San Diego (AHL) 61 10 16 26 20 +1 ANA Trade w/ PIT, 2023
34 Solag Bakich F 6-0 194 L 1/08/1998 Dallas, TX Reading (ECHL) 6 1 0 1 17 -2 Camp Invite (PTO)
Allen (ECHL) 33 4 4 8 23 -1
36 Conner Roulette LW 6-0 181 L 5/13/2003 Winnipeg, MB Spokane (WHL) 68 45 63 108 40 +10 Camp Invite (PTO)
Tulsa (ECHL) 2 0 0 0 2 -4
42 Ruslan Gazizov LW 5-11 190 L 1/21/2004 Novy Urengoy, Russia London (OHL) 63 36 45 81 59 +42 Free Agent, 2024
43 Michael Farren RW 5-10 181 R 4/19/2000 Surrey, B.C. Tulsa (ECHL) 49 13 18 31 50 -3 Camp Invite (PTO)
DEFENSEMEN (7)
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. S Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired
GP G A PTS PIM +/-
2 Noah Warren D 6-4 224 R 7/15/2004 Montreal, QC Victoriaville (QMJHL) 50 6 7 13 35 +13 ANA 2nd (42nd) in 2022
3 Dillon Heatherington D 6-4 215 L 5/09/1995 Calgary, AB Belleville (AHL) 60 3 7 10 31 +9 Free Agent, 2024
5 Tyson Hinds D 6-3 199 L 3/12/2003 Gatineau, QC San Diego (AHL) 71 2 8 10 42 -8 ANA 3rd (76th) in 2021
29 Rodwin Dionicio D 6-2 196 L 3/30/2004 Newark, N.J. Saginaw (OHL) 44 20 33 53 100 +24 ANA 5th (129th) in 2023
Windsor (OHL) 16 5 15 20 8 -3
37 Roland McKeown D 6-1 201 R 1/20/1996 Listowel, ON Milwaukee (AHL) 69 6 17 23 56 +16 Free Agent, 2024
38 Konnor Smith D 6-6 215 L 38297 Windsor, ON Peterborough (OHL) 28 7 1 8 43 -7 ANA 4th (97th) in 2023
Owen Sound (OHL) 34 2 7 9 31 -14
San Diego (AHL) 6 1 0 1 10 -6
39 Anthony Costantini D 6-1 181 R 8/04/2002 Hamilton, ON San Diego (AHL) 8 0 2 2 0 -1 Free Agent, 2023
Tulsa (ECHL) 55 3 16 19 8 0
40 Andrew Lucas D 6-0 179 R 2/05/1999 Alexandria, VA UConn (NCAA) 36 5 11 16 16 +3 Free Agent, 2024
San Diego (AHL) 6 0 3 3 0 -2
41 Roman Kinal D 6-2 190 L 7/20/1998 Waterford, MI San Jose (AHL) 22 0 1 1 39 -2 Free Agent, 2024
GOALIES (2)
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. C Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired
GP W L OTL GAA SV%
32 Vyacheslav Buteyets G 6-4 210 L 5/29/2002 Chelyabinsk, Russia Chelyabinsk (KHL) 1 0 1 0 7.24 .842 ANA 6th (178th) in 2022
Chelmet (VHL) 35 16 18 0 2.57 .913
33 Luke Lush G 6-3 205 R 2/15/1998 Sherwood Park, AB RIT (NCAA) 4 2 2 0 2.27 .919 Camp Invite (PTO)
