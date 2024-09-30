San Diego Gulls Announce Details for 2024 Training Camp

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today details for its 2024 Training Camp, set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Poway ICE and Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Gulls Training Camp will conclude Saturday, Oct. 5, with a preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego at 6 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 1 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 2 at Poway ICE

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 3 at Pechanga Arena

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 4 at Pechanga Arena

10:15 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 at Pechanga Arena

6:00 p.m. - Preseason game vs. Ontario Reign

Sun., Oct. 6

Off day

FORWARDS (13)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. S Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired

GP G A PTS PIM +/-

10 Josh Lopina C 6-2 208 R 2/16/2001 Chicago, IL San Diego (AHL) 69 14 9 23 25 -16 ANA 4th (98th) in 2021

12 Pavol Regenda LW 6-3 219 L 12/07/1999 Michalovce, Slovakia Anaheim (NHL) 5 0 0 0 2 -1 Free Agent (ANA), 2022

San Diego (AHL) 54 19 15 34 57 +2

14 Coulson Pitre RW 6-1 185 R 12/13/2004 Newmarket, ON Flint (OHL) 55 27 28 55 41 -9 ANA 3rd (65th) in 2023

16 Sasha Pastujov RW 6-0 190 L 7/15/2003 Bradenton, FL San Diego (AHL) 46 10 13 23 14 -6 ANA 3rd (66th) in 2021

21 Nico Myatovic LW 6-2 199 L 12/1/2024 Prince George, B.C. Seattle (WHL) 34 9 21 30 20 -8 ANA 2nd (33rd) in 2023

San Diego (AHL) 12 0 0 0 2 -8

22 Ryan Carpenter C 6-1 200 R 1/18/1991 Oviedo, FL San Jose (NHL) 62 5 7 12 6 -16 Free Agent, 2024

San Jose (AHL) 5 3 3 6 2 -2

23 Jaxsen Wiebe RW 6-1 206 R 5/16/2002 Moose Jaw, SK San Diego (AHL) 24 4 1 5 24 -1 Free Agent (ANA), 2023

Tulsa (ECHL) 11 4 2 6 13 +4

24 Travis Howe RW 6-3 229 R 2/10/1994 Hull, MA San Diego (AHL) 44 0 1 1 87 -11 Free Agent, 2023

28 Judd Caulfield RW 6-3 220 R 3/19/2001 Grand Forks, N.D. San Diego (AHL) 61 10 16 26 20 +1 ANA Trade w/ PIT, 2023

34 Solag Bakich F 6-0 194 L 1/08/1998 Dallas, TX Reading (ECHL) 6 1 0 1 17 -2 Camp Invite (PTO)

Allen (ECHL) 33 4 4 8 23 -1

36 Conner Roulette LW 6-0 181 L 5/13/2003 Winnipeg, MB Spokane (WHL) 68 45 63 108 40 +10 Camp Invite (PTO)

Tulsa (ECHL) 2 0 0 0 2 -4

42 Ruslan Gazizov LW 5-11 190 L 1/21/2004 Novy Urengoy, Russia London (OHL) 63 36 45 81 59 +42 Free Agent, 2024

43 Michael Farren RW 5-10 181 R 4/19/2000 Surrey, B.C. Tulsa (ECHL) 49 13 18 31 50 -3 Camp Invite (PTO)

DEFENSEMEN (7)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. S Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired

GP G A PTS PIM +/-

2 Noah Warren D 6-4 224 R 7/15/2004 Montreal, QC Victoriaville (QMJHL) 50 6 7 13 35 +13 ANA 2nd (42nd) in 2022

3 Dillon Heatherington D 6-4 215 L 5/09/1995 Calgary, AB Belleville (AHL) 60 3 7 10 31 +9 Free Agent, 2024

5 Tyson Hinds D 6-3 199 L 3/12/2003 Gatineau, QC San Diego (AHL) 71 2 8 10 42 -8 ANA 3rd (76th) in 2021

29 Rodwin Dionicio D 6-2 196 L 3/30/2004 Newark, N.J. Saginaw (OHL) 44 20 33 53 100 +24 ANA 5th (129th) in 2023

Windsor (OHL) 16 5 15 20 8 -3

37 Roland McKeown D 6-1 201 R 1/20/1996 Listowel, ON Milwaukee (AHL) 69 6 17 23 56 +16 Free Agent, 2024

38 Konnor Smith D 6-6 215 L 38297 Windsor, ON Peterborough (OHL) 28 7 1 8 43 -7 ANA 4th (97th) in 2023

Owen Sound (OHL) 34 2 7 9 31 -14

San Diego (AHL) 6 1 0 1 10 -6

39 Anthony Costantini D 6-1 181 R 8/04/2002 Hamilton, ON San Diego (AHL) 8 0 2 2 0 -1 Free Agent, 2023

Tulsa (ECHL) 55 3 16 19 8 0

40 Andrew Lucas D 6-0 179 R 2/05/1999 Alexandria, VA UConn (NCAA) 36 5 11 16 16 +3 Free Agent, 2024

San Diego (AHL) 6 0 3 3 0 -2

41 Roman Kinal D 6-2 190 L 7/20/1998 Waterford, MI San Jose (AHL) 22 0 1 1 39 -2 Free Agent, 2024

GOALIES (2)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. C Born Birthplace 2023-24 Club(s) 2023-24 Stats Acquired

GP W L OTL GAA SV%

32 Vyacheslav Buteyets G 6-4 210 L 5/29/2002 Chelyabinsk, Russia Chelyabinsk (KHL) 1 0 1 0 7.24 .842 ANA 6th (178th) in 2022

Chelmet (VHL) 35 16 18 0 2.57 .913

33 Luke Lush G 6-3 205 R 2/15/1998 Sherwood Park, AB RIT (NCAA) 4 2 2 0 2.27 .919 Camp Invite (PTO)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.