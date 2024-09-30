Belleville Sens Announce 27-Player 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today the 27-player roster for the club's 2024-25 training camp which will be held at CAA Arena starting on Monday, September 30. The training camp lineup is made up of two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defencemen and seventeen (17) forwards. Players will be added to training camp as the parent club in Ottawa makes roster decisions.

Players reported for medicals and physical fitness testing on Sunday and will commence formal on-ice practices today. The first media availability with players and staff will occur following Tuesday's practice session. Fans will have their first opportunity to see the players in action on Friday, October 4, when the B-Sens host the Laval Rocket for a preseason contest at CAA Arena. The Senators will also welcome the Toronto Marlies for a preseason matchup on Sunday, October 6, at 3:00 p.m.

The initial 2024-25 Belleville Sens training camp roster features two former first-round draft picks and 14 players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. 13 players have previously played at least one game with the American Hockey League Senators, while nine are vying for a shot to make their AHL debuts this season.

Seven players dressed in National Hockey League games with the parent club in Ottawa last season, while two dressed in at least one NHL game for other clubs in 2023-24.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience.

More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

