Iowa Wild Releases 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the 2024-25 training camp roster. This year's roster consists of four goaltenders, nine defensemen, and 13 forwards.

The roster of 26 includes:

Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Samuel Hlavaj, Kyle McClellan, William Rousseau

Defensemen: Joseph Cecconi, Cameron Crotty, Louka Henault, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Ryan O'Rourke, Jack Peart, David Spacek, Will Zmolek

Forwards: Caedan Bankier, Will Calverley, Hunter Haight, Gavin Hain, Bradley Marek, Yuki Miura, Pavel Novak, Jack O'Brien, Dakota Raabe, Adam Raška, Ryan Sandelin, Matthew Sop, Sammy Walker

Training camp opens Monday, Sept. 30 at Wells Fargo Arena and is not open to the public. Iowa plays two preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs. The Wild travel to Rockford to open the preseason on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. before hosting the IceHogs in Coralville, Iowa on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Iowa Wild open the 2024-25 regular season against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

No. GOALTENDERS HT WT C BIRTHPLACE DOB 2023-24 TEAM(S) GP W-L-OTL SO GAA SV % PRONUNCIATION

31 Samuel Hlavaj G 6-4 218 L Martin, SVK May 29, 2001 HC Plzeň (Czechia) 28 8-20-0 0 3.10 .903 huh-LAH-vai

33 Kyle McClellan G 6-1 185 L Manchester, MO Mar. 18, 1999 Wisconsin (NCAA) 37 24-12-1 7 1.94 .931

34 William Rousseau G 6-1 187 L Trois-Rivières, QC Jan. 9, 2003 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 50 34-10-1 8 2.24 .924 ROO-soh

35 Dylan Ferguson G 6-2 194 L Lantzville, BC Sept. 20, 1998 Dinamo Minsk (KHL) 23 9-9-0 0 2.51 .904

No. DEFENSEMEN (9) POS HT WT S BIRTHPLACE DOB 2023-24 TEAM(S) GP G A PTS PIM PRONUNCIATION

3 Jack Peart D 6-0 195 L Grand Rapids, MN May 15, 2003 St. Cloud State (NCAA)/Iowa (AHL) 38 3 11 14 18 PEERT

4 Will Zmolek D 6-3 194 L Rochester, MN Apr. 17, 1999 Reading (ECHL)/Lehigh Valley (AHL) 50 4 7 11 44 ZMO-lehk

5 Cameron Crotty D 6-3 212 R Ottawa, ON May 5, 1999 Tucson (AHL)/Arizona (NHL) 55 3 10 13 28 KRAH-tee

7 Carson Lambos D 6-1 193 L Winnipeg, MB Jan. 14, 2003 Iowa (AHL) 69 4 10 14 64 LAM-bohs

21 David Spacek D 6-0 190 R Columbus, OH Feb. 18, 2003 Iowa (AHL)/Iowa (ECHL) 61 3 9 12 21 SPAH-chek

22 Ryan O'Rourke D 6-1 192 L Pickering, ON May 16, 2002 Iowa (AHL) 70 3 9 12 62

29 Louka Henault D 6-0 179 L Montréal, QC Jan. 31, 2001 Iowa (ECHL)/Orlando (ECHL) 49 0 15 15 50 LOO-ka EE-no

49 Kyle Masters D 6-0 190 R Edmonton, AB Apr. 9, 2003 Iowa (ECHL)/Iowa (AHL) 32 4 15 19 2

55 Joseph Cecconi D 6-3 209 R Youngstown, NY May 23, 1997 Rochester (AHL) 58 1 12 13 60 seh-KOH-nee

No.FORWARDS (13) POS HT WT S BIRTHPLACE DOB 2023-24 TEAM(S) GP G A PTS PIM PRONUNCIATION

8 Pavel Novak RW 5-10 183 R Tabor, CZE Apr. 16, 2002 Iowa (ECHL)/Iowa (AHL) 44 14 13 27 26 PAH-vehl NO-vahk

9 Matthew Sop LW 6-0 183 L Kitchener, ON Feb. 4, 2003 Kitchener (OHL) 67 43 47 90 59 SAHP

10 Bradley Marek LW 6-3 212 L Big Rapids, MI Nov. 13, 2000 Wichita (ECHL)/San Jose (AHL) 37 13 18 31 26

11 Yuki Miura C 5-11 170 R Tokyo, JPN July 16, 1996 Iowa (ECHL) 72 12 20 32 20 ME-uhr-uh

12 Dakota Raabe F 5-9 175 L Capistrano Beach, CA May 6, 1997 Utah (ECHL)/Iowa (ECHL) 33 3 10 13 28 RAHB

13 Ryan Sandelin F 6-0 185 R Hermantown, MN Jan. 3, 1999 Colorado (AHL)/Utah (ECHL) 37 6 3 9 18

14 Gavin Hain C 5-11 194 L Grand Rapids, MN Apr. 3, 2000 Iowa (AHL)/Iowa (ECHL) 47 6 4 10 20 HAYN

19 Caedan Bankier C 6-2 192 L White Rock, BC Jan. 26, 2003 Iowa (AHL) 51 13 10 23 22 KAY-duhn bayn-KEER

20 Jack O'Brien C 6-1 168 L Denver, CO May 14, 2003 Portland (WHL) 60 22 32 54 44

25 Sammy Walker F 5-10 174 R Edina, MN June 7, 1999 Iowa (AHL)/Minnesota (NHL) 70 14 31 45 24

26 Will Calverley C 5-9 174 L Scarborough, ON July 17, 1998 Iowa (ECHL) 39 8 13 21 39

43 Hunter Haight F 5-11 181 R Strathroy, ON Apr. 4, 2004 Saginaw (OHL) 68 25 42 67 28 HAYT

74 Adam Raška RW 5-10 185 R Frydek-Mistek, CZE Sept. 25, 2001 Iowa (AHL)/San Jose (AHL)/Minnesota (NHL) 49 3 4 7 94 RASK-uh

