Providence Bruins Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, September 30, the club's 2024 training camp opening roster. Please note that the roster is subject to change.

Forwards: Joey Abate, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Patrick Guay, Brett Harrison, Jacob Hudson, Carter Johnson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Trevor Kuntar, Jimmy Lambert, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Mason Millman, Jaxon Nelson, Owen Pederson, Tyler Pitlick, Evan Vierling

Defensemen: Drew Bavaro, Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ryan Mast

Goaltenders: Ryan Bischel, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Nolan Maier

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.