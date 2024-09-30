Providence Bruins Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, September 30, the club's 2024 training camp opening roster. Please note that the roster is subject to change.
Forwards: Joey Abate, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Patrick Guay, Brett Harrison, Jacob Hudson, Carter Johnson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Trevor Kuntar, Jimmy Lambert, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Mason Millman, Jaxon Nelson, Owen Pederson, Tyler Pitlick, Evan Vierling
Defensemen: Drew Bavaro, Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ryan Mast
Goaltenders: Ryan Bischel, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Nolan Maier
