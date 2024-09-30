Blues Sign F Nikita Alexandrov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nikita Alexandrov to a one-year, two-way contract.

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 23 regular-season games with the Blues last season, posting two assists. He also dressed in seven regular-season games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, recording seven points (three goals, four assists). In 122 career AHL games, Alexandrov has posted 80 points (37g, 43a).

Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has totaled nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 51 career regular-season games with the Blues. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the team in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunderbirds begin their exhibition slate on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. They will also play a preseason tuneup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on home ice against the Providence Bruins before traveling to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

