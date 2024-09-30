Dallas Stars Assign Group of Players to Texas Stars
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club reduced its training camp roster by 19 players. The following players are expected to report to Cedar Park for AHL training camp:
Loaned to Texas (AHL) (13):
Francesco Arcuri
Justin Ertel
Justin Hryckowian
Ben Kraws
Luke Krys
Christian Kyrou
Kyle McDonald
Remi Poirier
Connor Punnett
Matthew Seminoff
Antonio Stranges
Chase Wheatcroft
Gavin White
**Released from ATO (2):
Kyle Looft
Anthony Romano
**Released from PTO (4):
Jack Becker
Michael Karow
Curtis McKenzie
Bryan Thomson
**Signed to an AHL contract with Texas for 2024-25 season
The Texas Stars will open AHL training camp Wednesday, ahead of the 2024-25 season. An initial training camp roster will be released at that time. Texas opens the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com. The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.
