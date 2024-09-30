Dallas Stars Assign Group of Players to Texas Stars

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club reduced its training camp roster by 19 players. The following players are expected to report to Cedar Park for AHL training camp:

Loaned to Texas (AHL) (13):

Francesco Arcuri

Justin Ertel

Justin Hryckowian

Ben Kraws

Luke Krys

Christian Kyrou

Kyle McDonald

Remi Poirier

Connor Punnett

Matthew Seminoff

Antonio Stranges

Chase Wheatcroft

Gavin White

**Released from ATO (2):

Kyle Looft

Anthony Romano

**Released from PTO (4):

Jack Becker

Michael Karow

Curtis McKenzie

Bryan Thomson

**Signed to an AHL contract with Texas for 2024-25 season

The Texas Stars will open AHL training camp Wednesday, ahead of the 2024-25 season. An initial training camp roster will be released at that time. Texas opens the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com. The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package.

