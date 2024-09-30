Team MVP Seney Among Three Sent to Rockford

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forwards Zach Sanford and Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also released goaltender Mitchell Weeks from his PTO and assigned him to Rockford.

Seney, 28, returns to Rockford for his third season. The London, Ont. native was named IceHogs MVP in 2023-24 after pacing the club with 63 points in 60 games, including 23 goals and 40 assists. Seney ranks 10th all-time on Rockford's scoring list with 117 career points with the IceHogs.

Sanford, 29, enters his second season with Rockford after appearing in 13 games with the IceHogs in 2023-24. The Salem, Mass. native led all Rockford skaters with four points in the Calder Cup Playoffs last spring. Sanford brings championship pedigree to Rockford as he was a member of the 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship team.

Weeks, 23, begins his third season with the IceHogs after splitting the '23-24 campaign between Rockford and the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Weeks appeared in five games with Rockford last season, going 3-2-0 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .892 save percentage.

The IceHogs kick off training camp today and the team's current roster stands at 32 players, including 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and 3 goalies.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

