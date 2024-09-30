Wranglers Announce AHL Training Camp Schedule
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2024 Training Camp at WinSport.
The Wranglers hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 30, at WinSport. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. The Wranglers will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 4th. All games are open to the public at WinSport.
The schedule is as follows:
September 30th:
10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B
October 1st:
10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B
October 2nd:
10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B
October 3rd:
10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B
October 4th:
10:45am - Inter-Squad Scrimmage - WinSport Arena B
October 5th:
11:00am - Practice - WinSport Arena B
*Schedule is subject to change. Please refer to the Wranglers PR twitter for any schedule updates: @WranglersPR
The Calgary Wranglers currently have 26 players attending AHL camp; three goalies, nine defencemen, and 14 forwards. Seven of the players attending camp are on a try-out from the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush.
CALGARY WRANGLERS
2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
# PLAYER POS.
GOALTENDERS (3)
30 Propp, Christian (Try-Out) G
31 Murphy, Connor G
35 Radomsky, Matthew G
DEFENSEMEN (9)
2
4 Jurmo, Joni
Poirier, Jeremie D
D
38 Wale, Holden D
39 Martin, Charles D
48 Aspirot, Jonathan D
50 Constantinou, Billy (Try-Out) D
52
53
54 Pouteau, Brady (Try-Out)
Hyman, Aaron (Try-Out)
Hoffman, Zack (Try-Out) D
D
D
FORWARDS (14)
6
14
16 Kerins, Rory
Nikolaev, Ilya
Stromgren, William LW
C
LW
17 Ciona, Lucas LW
18 Bell, Parker LW
19 Bishop, Clark C
20 Gallant, Alex LW
25 Silye, David C
28 Janicke, Trevor RW
36 Mylymok, Connor RW
41 Lipinski, Jaden C
46 Goure, Deni C
51 Davis, Brett (Try-Out) RW
55 Burnie, Tyler (Try-Out) RW
Calgary Wranglers Ticket Memberships are available for the upcoming season. Enjoy benefits including $50 Food & Beverage Card, discounts on merchandise, free AHLTV on FloSports, and much more. For full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit calgarywranglers.com/season-tickets/
Visit calgarywranglers.com/tickets/ to purchase single-game tickets for all Calgary Wranglers home games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Wranglers Announce AHL Training Camp Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Sign F Nikita Alexandrov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Training Camp Roster and Schedule Set - Bakersfield Condors
- T-Birds Open Training Camp; Initial Roster Unveiled - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.