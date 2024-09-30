Wranglers Announce AHL Training Camp Schedule

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2024 Training Camp at WinSport.

The Wranglers hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 30, at WinSport. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session. The Wranglers will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 4th. All games are open to the public at WinSport.

The schedule is as follows:

September 30th:

10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B

October 1st:

10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B

October 2nd:

10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B

October 3rd:

10:45am - Practice - WinSport Arena B

October 4th:

10:45am - Inter-Squad Scrimmage - WinSport Arena B

October 5th:

11:00am - Practice - WinSport Arena B

*Schedule is subject to change. Please refer to the Wranglers PR twitter for any schedule updates: @WranglersPR

The Calgary Wranglers currently have 26 players attending AHL camp; three goalies, nine defencemen, and 14 forwards. Seven of the players attending camp are on a try-out from the Calgary Wranglers ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush.

CALGARY WRANGLERS

2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

# PLAYER POS.

GOALTENDERS (3)

30 Propp, Christian (Try-Out) G

31 Murphy, Connor G

35 Radomsky, Matthew G

DEFENSEMEN (9)

2

4 Jurmo, Joni

Poirier, Jeremie D

D

38 Wale, Holden D

39 Martin, Charles D

48 Aspirot, Jonathan D

50 Constantinou, Billy (Try-Out) D

52

53

54 Pouteau, Brady (Try-Out)

Hyman, Aaron (Try-Out)

Hoffman, Zack (Try-Out) D

D

D

FORWARDS (14)

6

14

16 Kerins, Rory

Nikolaev, Ilya

Stromgren, William LW

C

LW

17 Ciona, Lucas LW

18 Bell, Parker LW

19 Bishop, Clark C

20 Gallant, Alex LW

25 Silye, David C

28 Janicke, Trevor RW

36 Mylymok, Connor RW

41 Lipinski, Jaden C

46 Goure, Deni C

51 Davis, Brett (Try-Out) RW

55 Burnie, Tyler (Try-Out) RW

