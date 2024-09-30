Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers this morning announced their opening roster for the 2024-25 Training Camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The initial group is made up of the seven skaters that were sent to Charlotte from Florida's camp Monday morning - John Leonard, Aidan McDonough, Ben Steeves, Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Evan Nause and Zach Uens - and the two goalies previously released from NHL camp - Evan Cormier and Ken Appleby - as well as the full slate of players on AHL contracts with the Checkers.

Additionally, the Checkers have added veteran winger Matt Luff - who was previously at Florida's training camp as an invite - and 20-year-old Polish forward Krzysztof Macias on professional tryouts (PTOs). Goaltenders Christian Pavlas and William Lavalliere are also skating with the team on PTOs.

Rounding out the roster are 14 players that are signed to ECHL contracts with the Checkers' ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. That group will be attending Charlotte's camp on PTOs.

The 2024-25 Training Camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, kicks off Monday and will run until the regular season begins on Oct. 12. Players will be added as the Panthers continue to trim their roster.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.