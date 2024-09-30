Amerks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2024 Training Camp on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when players report for medical testing and off-ice workouts.

The first on-ice practice is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at Tim Hortons Iceplex. All on-ice sessions over the five-day camp are free and open to the public.

Amerks head coach Michael Leone and select players will be made available to the media in-person only following each practice session.

The Amerks will face the Syracuse Crunch in a preseason matchup on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Upstate Medical University Arena. The 3 p.m. matinee will be the Amerks' only tune-up prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season.

The intrastate rivals will meet 12 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a home-and-home series over back-to-back nights to close out month of November.

The schedule for the Amerks 2024 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Players arrive for medical testing and off-ice workouts

Thursday, Oct. 3

Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Friday, Oct. 4

Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 5

Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11 a.m. at Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of R.I.T.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Preseason game at Syracuse - 3 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena

