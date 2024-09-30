Amerks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2024 Training Camp on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when players report for medical testing and off-ice workouts.
The first on-ice practice is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at Tim Hortons Iceplex. All on-ice sessions over the five-day camp are free and open to the public.
Amerks head coach Michael Leone and select players will be made available to the media in-person only following each practice session.
The Amerks will face the Syracuse Crunch in a preseason matchup on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Upstate Medical University Arena. The 3 p.m. matinee will be the Amerks' only tune-up prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
The intrastate rivals will meet 12 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a home-and-home series over back-to-back nights to close out month of November.
The schedule for the Amerks 2024 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Players arrive for medical testing and off-ice workouts
Thursday, Oct. 3
Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex
Friday, Oct. 4
Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex
Saturday, Oct. 5
Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11 a.m. at Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of R.I.T.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Preseason game at Syracuse - 3 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena
Rochester opens its 69th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
