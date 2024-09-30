Training Camp Roster and Schedule Set

September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors open 2024-25 training camp today following medicals and a team meeting on Sunday night. A full roster and schedule are below with Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions open to Condors365 Members.

CONDORS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER (numerical, contract status)

GOALTENDERS (2)

#30 Brett Brochu (AHL)

#32 Connor Ungar (NHL)

DEFENSE (9)

#2 Noel Hoefenmayer (NHL)

#4 Cam Dineen (NHL)

#8 Connor Corcoran (AHL)

#16 Max Wanner (NHL)

#23 Darren Brady (AHL)

#41 Alex Kannok-Leipert (AHL)

#45 Ethan Ritchie (Tryout)

#47 Kyle Mayhew (Tryout)

#58 Connor Carrick (NHL)

FORWARDS (12)

#12 Jayden Grubbe (NHL)

#13 Ethan De Jong (AHL)

#14 Cameron Wright (AHL)

#19 Daniel D'Amato (AHL)

#20 Bryce Kindopp (AHL)

#21 Matt Savoie (NHL)

#22 Matvey Petrov (NHL)

#24 Jasper Weatherby (Tryout)

#27 James Stefan (NHL)

#38 Yanick Turcotte (Tryout)

#42 Alex Swetlikoff (AHL)

#44 Odeen Tufto (Tryout)

Head coach Colin Chaulk and the rest of the team's staff will conduct daily sessions from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. this week. Schedule subject to change. Condors365 Members are invited to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, meeting at Mechanics Bank Arena main doors at 10:15 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.