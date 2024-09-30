Training Camp Roster and Schedule Set
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors open 2024-25 training camp today following medicals and a team meeting on Sunday night. A full roster and schedule are below with Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions open to Condors365 Members.
CONDORS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER (numerical, contract status)
GOALTENDERS (2)
#30 Brett Brochu (AHL)
#32 Connor Ungar (NHL)
DEFENSE (9)
#2 Noel Hoefenmayer (NHL)
#4 Cam Dineen (NHL)
#8 Connor Corcoran (AHL)
#16 Max Wanner (NHL)
#23 Darren Brady (AHL)
#41 Alex Kannok-Leipert (AHL)
#45 Ethan Ritchie (Tryout)
#47 Kyle Mayhew (Tryout)
#58 Connor Carrick (NHL)
FORWARDS (12)
#12 Jayden Grubbe (NHL)
#13 Ethan De Jong (AHL)
#14 Cameron Wright (AHL)
#19 Daniel D'Amato (AHL)
#20 Bryce Kindopp (AHL)
#21 Matt Savoie (NHL)
#22 Matvey Petrov (NHL)
#24 Jasper Weatherby (Tryout)
#27 James Stefan (NHL)
#38 Yanick Turcotte (Tryout)
#42 Alex Swetlikoff (AHL)
#44 Odeen Tufto (Tryout)
Head coach Colin Chaulk and the rest of the team's staff will conduct daily sessions from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. this week. Schedule subject to change. Condors365 Members are invited to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, meeting at Mechanics Bank Arena main doors at 10:15 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Wranglers Announce AHL Training Camp Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Sign F Nikita Alexandrov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Training Camp Roster and Schedule Set - Bakersfield Condors
- T-Birds Open Training Camp; Initial Roster Unveiled - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.