Preds Assign Three More to Admirals
September 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Kieffer Bellows and Vinnie Hinostroza and goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee.
The Admirals roster now stands at 28 players.
Milwaukee completed their first day of training camp on Monday and practice for three days before heading to Kansas City for a pair of games against Coachella Valley in their only pre-season action.
The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
